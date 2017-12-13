Binghamton Man Arrested with Drugs after Running from Police

Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested a Binghamton man after an in investigation into the sale of heroin.

Police said they tried to arrest 24-year-old Ramen Punter, in the parking lot of the Johnson City Walmart but he ran from officers. Officials caught him shortly after on nearby railroad tracks.

Punter is facing multiple charges-- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest.

Law Enforcement said they obtained heroin and crack cocaine from the area where Punter ran from police.

Punter is being held at the Johnson City Police Department, waiting his arraignment.