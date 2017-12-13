Best Deals On This Year's Hottest Electronics

TV’s, tablets, and phones are always popular on everyone’s wishlists, and with Christmas twelve days away, 4K TV’s and the newest smartphones come out on top as the most sought-after tech items.

“The Samsung Note 8 is one of hottest phones that’s available right now, the iPhone X is popular, very hard to get.” - Frank Palnisano, Technology Advisor at Verizon Cellular Connection

Hard to get and pricy. The X costs $1,000, and the Samsung Note 8 isn’t too far behind at $930.

Smartphones that won’t break the bank are LG's and older versions of the iPhone and Samsung. Those cost around $8 per month with a contract.

When it comes to TV's, most consumers are seeking out the 4K's.

“I think a lot of people are more intrigued by the 4k technology. There are more people looking into smart-tv utilizing Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime.” - Paul Davis, Olum's Assistant Store Manager

When it comes to those smart TV's, there's no need to shop around for the best sales.

For the last several years, brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG have set pricing.

“Wherever you go, whether you’re shopping online or going into Brick and Mortar, pricing is going to be identical.”

If you're in the market for a 70-inch TV, they range from $1,000 to $2,000. For a slightly smaller 40-60 inch, those can range from $300 to $1,000.

Also hot this holiday season are tablets.

One of the best deals is at Verizon, where you can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab-E for $.99 with a two-year contract.

Other tablets can cost you anywhere from $150 for an Amazon Fire Tablet to nearly $1,200 for the newest Apple iPad.

When it comes to trading in older electronics, there are plenty of options to get the most bang for your buck.

Many cellular stores allow trade-ins and will give you the market value of the item.

If you don't feel like making the trip to a store, you can trade online.

Sites like Gazelle, Glyde, BuyBackWorld, and ItemCycle give you cash for your used devices.

Money back in your pocket to invest in this year's hottest items.