Otsego Police Arrest Man for Murdering his Parents

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office and NYS Police responded to a 911 call of two possible deaths at 400 New Road in the Town of Laurens, on Tuesday.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene they found two individuals that were deceased in the home. After further investigation police said 23-year-old Kevin Perry, murdered both of his parents, 59-year-old Timothy Perry, and 52-year-old Solveige Perry.

The 911 call was made by a family member that found the victims at the hope, and reported a missing vehicle to the police.

Police said when they received the description of the missing vehicle they released a state wide search to find it. Schoharie County Sheriff's Office later located the car driving along I-88 in Schoharie County. Police said when deputies attempted to pull the car over, but the car wouldn't stop, and a vehicle pursuit ended with the suspect, Kevin Perry, crashing the car into a state police vehicle.

Police said after further investigation the victims cause of death was from a firearm.

Officials said Kevin Perry is facing first degree murder charges and criminal use of a fire arm in the death of his parents. He was arraigned in the Town of Oneonta Court and sent to the Otsego County Jail without bail.

Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident.