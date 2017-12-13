Coloring Comes To Life In CV STEAM Class

Students in Mrs. Mika's STEAM class are learning about augmented reality using coloring sheets and an iPad app. The app scans the image and brings it to life with animation. All the colors, shading, and extra character added by the students remains intact in the 3D version of their picture.

"Really just trying to expose them to technology and how we're using this technology today," says Chenango Bridge Elementary K-5 STEAM teacher Stephanie Mika, "So, this idea of augmented reality is new for our kids, not really new for everybody, but we are just exploring this augmented reality and then eventually virtual reality."

Mika says the hands-on learning is a valuable classroom tool.