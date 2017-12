WATCH: Cuomo Announces Regional Economic Development Awards

Update: The Southern Tier is awarded $67.3 million in Regional Economic Development funds. The region was not one of the top performers at the REDC Awards on Wednesday.

Governor Cuomo announced the winners in Albany. This is the seventh round of funding for 10 economic development council across New York, which includes the Southern Tier.

Last year, the Southern Tier region was awarded $60.4 million and one of five council awards. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is among the local leaders attending the ceremony.