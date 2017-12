Double Homicide In Otsego County

Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. announces that the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the Township of Laurens, NY on December 12, 2017.

A suspect has been detained.

The Investigation is continuing by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, The NYS Police and the Otsego County District Attorneys Office. The case has been assigned to Otsego County Coroner Knapp.

Additional information will be distributed later today by either written press release or scheduled press conference.