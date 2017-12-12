  • Home

County Chairman Dan Reynolds Questions Number of Beds in Proposed Drug Treatment Center

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Chairman of the Broome County Legislature is seeking clarity behind the number of beds at the proposed drug treatment center.

In a letter addressed to the New York State Office of Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Services, (OASAS) Chief Counsel Robert Kent-- Reynolds questions why 50 beds were chosen to be placed in the former Broome Developmental Center. 

