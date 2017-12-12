NYS Department of Transportation Holds Meeting on Expansion of Route 434 Greenway

The New York State Department of Transportation held the first of it's two public information meetings on the proposed expansion of Route 434 Greenway in the City of Binghamton and Town of Vestal Tuesday night at MacArthur Elementary School.

The proposed project will extend a multi-use trail from Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton to Murray Hill Road in Vestal.

The purpose of the meeting was to collect information from residents, property owners, and community stakeholders that will assist in the development of the project. The meeting also provided an overview of the project and focuses on various alignment alternatives.

The second and final meeting will take place on December 13 in the cafeteria of Vestal Hills Elementary School at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30.

For more information regarding the project, contact Jillian Newby, Project Manager, by email at 434Greenway@dot.ny.gov or by phone at 607-721-8576.