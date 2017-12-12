Four Arrested in Norwich for Selling Cocaine

The Norwich Police Department arrested four people from Norwich on Tuesday, after an investigation into selling cocaine in the city. With the help of the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, the "No-knock" search warrant took place at an apartment on 29 Silver Street.

Police arrested 50-year-old Alan S. Banks II, 31-year-old Steven A. White, 29-year-old Amanda L. Strozier, and 38-year-old David L. Button Jr., for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Nuisance, and Loitering.

Police said both Banks and White knowingly and unlawfully sold the drug, cocaine. Officials said Banks and Button were taken into custody at the Silver Street apartment, while White and Strozier were located at separate residences.

Banks, White, and Strozier were arraigned at Norwich City Court and sent to the Chenango County Jail. Both Banks and White each have bail set at $10,000, and Strozier's was set at $5,000. Police said Button was released on a ticket to reappear in court at a later date.