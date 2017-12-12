Bearcats' Tyler Stewart named America East Player of the Week

Freshman wing Tyler Stewart has earned America East Rookie of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday. Stewart becomes the second Bearcat to receive weekly honors during the team's win streak, following Thomas Bruce, who was Player of the Week last week.



Stewart had two strong games during BU's 2-0 week. He tallied a season-high 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the Bearcats' 71-66 home win over Army on Wednesday. He also pulled down seven rebounds in 17 minutes of action.



Stewart then notched six first-half points to help BU build a 15-point halftime cushion en route to a double-digit win over Loyola on Saturday.



In the two games, Stewart shot 8-of-11 from the field (73%) and hit 2-of-3 three-pointers.



Stewart is the 10th different Bearcat to earn top rookie honors in the last five years.



Binghamton brings a six-game win streak into its Sunday tilt at Sacred Heart.

