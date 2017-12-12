Empire State Development Calls for Project Proposals for the Greater Binghamton Fund

Empire State Development (ESD) has announced a call for project proposals for the $20,000,000 Greater Binghamton Fund. The first of three meetings was held Tuesday afternoon by The Greater Binghamton Work Group (GBWG) at the Endicott Visitors Center to inform the community of the initiative.

The Greater Binghamton Fund is guided by the GBWG, one of five Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council work groups formed to support the Southern Tier Soaring plan.

Through the Southern Tier Soaring plan, the targeted zones in Binghamton's, Endicott's and Johnson City's urban areas, also known as "iDistricts," will be flipped into centers of commerce, innovation, and community spaces.

"The Greater Binghamton fund will stimulate new investment and help to create sustainable downtown economies," said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky. "This effort marks another exciting chapter in economic narrative of the Southern Tier which continues to take shape."

The final meeting will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Johnson City Courthouse.

All submissions of project proposals are due on January 19th, 2018, by 4:00 p.m.

Any questions can be submitted to Sabina Mora, Project Manager, at sabina.mora@esd.ny.gov, by January 5, 2018, at 4:00 p.m.