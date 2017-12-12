Three Men Plead Guilty In Southern Tier Meth Ring Case

Three of ten defendants in the "Operation Hailstorm" meth ring bust pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug trafficking circle. Akuan Johnson and Kenneth Wilson of Binghamton and Jerome Bell of Owego pleaded guilty to federal methamphetamine conspiracy felony charges. Johnson also pleaded guilty to a second count of money laundering.

The arrests were made in September after a multi-year investigation. The bust included search warrant executions at 12 Highland Avenue in Endwell, 125 Providence Street, 132 Broad Street, and 460 Broad Street, Apt. 210 in Waverly. A New York State Police Trooper tells Fox 40 that there was an "attempted drug bust" at 4 Ogden Street in Binghamton, but no arrests were made.