Lisle Man Accused of Forcibly Touching Teenage Girl

The Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Brian Hodges, of Lisle.

Hodges is accused of forcibly touching a 15-year-old female in August in the Town of Nanticoke. Police also charged Hodges with endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities said Hodges was arraigned in Barker Court for the Town of Nanticoke and was sent to Broome County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.