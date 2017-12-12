Garnar Speaks To Binghamton Rotary About Opioid Epidemic, Drug Treatment Facility

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar spoke to the Binghamton Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon about the opioid epidemic in the county.

Garnar answered questions from members and focused on the proposed project for a Drug Treatment Facility at the former Broome Developmental Center.

He outlined the need for a treatment facility, the state funding, public forums that have been held, the legislative process, and what to expect moving forward.

On December 1st, Legislative Chairman Dan Reynolds said the project was not able to be reviewed due to a lack of transparency.

“This initiative is the most transparent initiative I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen four public hearings or forums held about an initiative or resolution. I haven’t seen people go to rotaries, we’re probably on our third or fourth rotary visit.” - County Executive Jason Garnar

Just last week, Reynolds announced that the legislature would meet after all to consider the $3 million in state funding for the facility.

“We were concerned when we heard that this wasn’t going to be voted on this year. We really think that every day we wait is another day that someone in Broome County can’t get into treatment.” - County Executive Jason Garnar

Garnar urged Rotary members to contact their legislators to ask them to vote yes at the meeting on December 27th.