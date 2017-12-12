Kolb To Challenge Cuomo For Governor

Earlier today, State Assembly Minority Leader and Republican Brian Kolb announced his candidacy for New York Governor. Kolb is the first Republican candidate to announce he is challenging Cuomo

“Corruption and dysfunction in Albany have transformed our state for the worse and left many feeling powerless to fight back - that ends today,” said Kolb. “As a proud native New Yorker, I believe in our state and I’ll stop at nothing to fix it. We deserve leadership that will foster growth in our economy and replace corruption with accountability. I’m running for Governor because I believe New York’s greatest days are ahead of us and, with the right leadership, we can make that happen now.”



Kolb's platform for Governor is to lower taxes, create jobs, and end corruption. Learn more at www.KolbForNewYork.com