Meals on Wheels Partnering with Matthews Subaru For 10th Annual Share The Love Event

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome announced Tuesday that they will be partnering with Matthews Subaru for their 10th annual Share the Love event.

From now until January 2, 2018, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charity.

Last year, the organization was awarded $9,140 through the partnership.

Meals on Wheels said it was a big surprise, but they’re hoping to hit that goal again this year.

“I think everybody knows that funding is tight, especially in our area when there’s so many worthy causes. This is just a little icing on the cake that helps to draw attention to the partnership with Matthew’s Subaru.” - Susan Jacobs, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

Meals on Wheels delivers approximately 75,000 meals per year to homebound seniors and handicapped seniors.

Approximately 170 meals are delivered every day at 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with weekend meals delivered on Fridays.

“This is an important service to those in our community who wish to stay in their own home, just like anyone else, for as long as possible. Sometimes that can mean a level of isolation, so not only does the meal help them physically with better nutrition, but also they make friends with volunteers who come to deliver the meal. That’s really important for socialization.” - Susan Jacobs, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

The organization has 230 volunteers, but is always looking for more.

If you’re interested, stop by their offices at 705 West Main Street in West Endicott or give them a call at 607-754-7856.

Matthews Subaru is located in Vestal at 3013 Old Vestal Road.