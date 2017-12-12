Great Bend Man Charged With Multiple Crimes

On December 5, 2017, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Craig J. Anderson, age 37, of Great Bend, PA, for the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Misdemeanor

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Misdemeanor

Tampering with Physical Evidence, an E Felony

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, a Misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, a Misdemeanor

Failure to comply with lawful order and motor vehicle not inspected, both traffic infractions

Fugitive from Justice from Lackawanna County Pennsylvania for the crime of Escape.

At 8:15pm while on patrol an Officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction on Harrison St near Corliss Ave.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle continued on refusing to pull over.

The vehicle continued on until it stopped at an address on Grand Ave. The driver who was identified as Anderson got out of the vehicle and ran from the officer. A female passenger also got out of the vehicle and walked away.

She was located at the location where the vehicle pulled up to and was not charged with any offenses. Anderson ran through some back yards on Grand Ave and refused to stop for the Officer. The Officer caught up to Anderson on Allen St just off of Grand Ave. Anderson was not compliant and fought with the Officer. Anderson was placed into custody after a brief struggle.

Anderson threw items when he was running that consisted of packages of Heroin, four small Ziploc bags containing Methamphetamine, and a set of Brass knuckles.

It was also determined that Anderson was a Fugitive from justice from the State of Pennsylvania.

Anderson was arraigned at central arraignment and was remanded to the Broome County Jail.