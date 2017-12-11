Two Men Arrested after Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Police arrested two Pennsylvania men on Monday, after attempting to stop a black 1993 Geo Tracker on Fairview Ave. in the City of Binghamton.

Officials said a trooper activated his emergency lights, and the Geo Tracker failed to stop. Police said the car traveled through multiple locations including I-81 and I-86, before entering the Village of Windsor. They said the occupants in the can also threw automobile parts towards the police cars. Police said they ended up stopping the car with tire deflation devices, and then the two occupants fled on foot until they were caught.

Police arrested 23-year-old Aaron S. Vogel, of Hallstead, PA, and 20-year-old Dylan J. Thompson, of Montrose, PA, for Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Driving a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and multiple other traffic violations.

Vogel and Thompson were arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.