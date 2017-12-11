Binghamton HOGs Purchase Toys for Local Children

The Binghamton Harley Owners Group (HOGs) headed over to Toys R Us in Johnson City tonight to purchase toys for local children after raising $10,000 through various rides and fundraisers.

Most of the group's proceeds came from a benefit ride they held in the fall, which ran from the Southern Tier Harley Davidson shop on Front Street in Binghamton to Tioga Downs. They came away with $6,000 after Tioga Downs generously matched their earned dollar amount, $3,000.

Throughout 28 years of holding this event, the Binghamton HOGs have raised over $130,000, all going to toys and children through Toys for Tots.

For more information on the group, visit their website.