BPD Investigating Shots Fired on Susquehanna and Carroll Streets

The Binghamton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in Downtown Binghamton around 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police are investigating the area of Susquehanna and Carroll Streets. Officials said no one was injured and they don't have anyone in custody. Police said they also found four to five casings on the ground.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

