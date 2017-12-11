Local Shoppers Choosing In-Store Over Online For Holiday Gifts

While online sales are continually growing, so are sales at Brick and Mortar stores.

FOX40 caught up with some shoppers who are choosing to shop in-person rather than online this holiday season.

Bob Harlec of Johnson City was out buying his first gifts of the season for his wife.

“In past years I’ve used the internet and shopped that way, but this year I’m going to the stores and doing it.”

Harlec chose to shop in-store this year because the experience is something you can’t get online.

“You can actually see the products you’re buying, where as when you shop online, you can’t really pick them up and feel them and touch them.”

Harlec isn’t alone. Allison Sarnicola of Binghamton feels the same way.

“I’m finding that it’s a lot more pleasant to come out. Usually in the past I wouldn’t. I’d be more likely to go on Amazon or something and buy.”

Sarnicola was shopping for her fourteen-year-old daughter. She says there are many reasons why she chose to switch up her shopping routine.

“The weather was a little bit more pleasant this year, I just was out and about a little bit more, and I started earlier. The prices are good, the stores are empty, so I’m enjoying it.”

According to a study by Retail Touchpoints, 94% of all retail sales still take place in stores.

At J.C. Penney in the Oakdale Mall, General Manager Mark Barnes said sales are great.

“Our traffic has been great, customers have really responded to the adds that we’ve had.”

So great that Penney’s has hired 35 new holiday workers to keep up with the increasing demand in-store and online.

The retail giant has a new service that allows shoppers to order items online and pick them up in-store.

“Customers have really responded to that particular piece, it’s a nice timesaver plus it gets you the opportunity to come in and shop for something else.”

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, there are still plenty of deals out there for your holiday gifts.

Now through December 21st, J.C. Penney is offering free shipping on orders over $49 or more. Order by December 15th for guaranteed delivery for in-store pickup by Christmas. The store is also offering new merchandise.

“We have several new categories of merchandise this year. For example we’re carrying a larger assortment of toys including legos, we have great gift items including a charging wallet, and we also added appliances and TV’s this year.”