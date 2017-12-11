Will Your Package Get Delivered In Time For Christmas?

If you're mailing packages this holiday season, you're not alone. The United States Postal Service will ship around 15 billion packages by the new year. That's 10% more than last year.

"It's very busy at this point," says Robert Cox, Postmaster at the Vestal post office.

Cox has his staff working long hours to cover the demand. He attributes much of the increase to more online shopping.

"And they're coming through the post office to be delivered and we're trying to get everything there on time," says Cox.

There are a few things you can do to make sure your packages arrive on time. Below are the shipping deadlines to get packages to doorsteps before Christmas.

December 12th - Shipping to military

December 14th - Standard ground shipping

December 19th - Priority mail

If you're really last minute, you can always overnight it, but for an extra cost.

While the staff is working late hours, the Vestal post office is not open later than usual. The regular hours still remain. There are two post offices in Broome County that will have special holiday hours.

The Endicott main post office will open its doors for special Sunday hours from 10am to 2pm. The Binghamton main post office will extend its Saturday hours from 9am to 4pm on both the 9th and the 16th.