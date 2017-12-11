287 Senior Citizens Will Receive Holiday Gifts Thanks To Community

287 senior citizens are getting their Christmas wish-list fulfilled thanks to community members. The annual Gifts for Goldens event gathered more than enough donations to cover the items requested by nursing home residents and shut-ins in Broome County.

Tom Barney from iHeart Media says the gifts are piled all over the Binghamton offices. Barney says this is the largest amount of gifts, donors, and participants they've received in the five years of running the event.

"They don't have families, they don't have friends in the area, sometimes they won't even get a gift, but now they will," says Barney.

The Gifts For Goldens event is run by iHeart Media and the Council of Churches and sponsored by Fidelis Care and Fox 40. The names and ages of individuals who may not receive a gift on their own this holiday season were put on a Christmas tree in the middle of the Oakdale Mall. People could pull the ornament from the tree, buy the gift, and donate it back to those in need this holiday season.

The extra donations received will be given to individuals who only requested one thing in their wish. The gifts will be distributed next week.