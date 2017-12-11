Schenectady Man Charged with Oneonta Stabbing

At about 11:30 P.M., Friday, City of Oneonta, New York, Police Department personnel responded to a call that had been received by the Otsego County 9-1-1 Center of a reported stabbing at 30 Maple Street, Apartment 2, in Oneonta.

A victim, who was discovered sitting on a couch in the living room, was bleeding profusely from apparent stab wounds. Julian D. VanCourt-Wels, 20, of Schenectady was also in the apartment with the victim and directed Police Officers to a kitchen knife that was on the floor. He reported that he had used the knife to stab the victim.

Mr. VanCourt-Wels was taken into custody and transported to the City’s Public Safety Building for further questioning. The victim was transported by Oneonta Fire Department personnel to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and was later transferred to Albany Medical Center. There, the victim was treated for serious stab wounds to the face, neck, shoulder, and arms before being released on Saturday.

Following an initial investigation, Mr. VanCourt-Wels was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree, a class A-1 felony; assault in the first degree, a class B felony; and criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the City of Oneonta Court and remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility in Cooperstown, where he is currently is being held without bail, and will be scheduled to reappear in City Court at a later date.

The investigation into the incident by the Oneonta Police Department’s Detective Division is continuing.

The maximum sentence for a person who is convicted of a class A-1 felony is life imprisonment; the maximum sentence for conviction of a class B felony is 25 years’ incarceration; and the maximum sentence for conviction of a class A misdemeanor is one year of incarceration.

NOTE: All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law