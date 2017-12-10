Bearcat women improve to 6-4 with win over NJIT

Redshirt junior guard Jasmine Sina scored a game-high 15 points while senior center Alyssa James added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, leading Binghamton (6-4) to a 67-36 win over NJIT (0-10) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. With their second straight win, the Bearcats are off to their best 10-game start since the 2010-11 season.



Sina, whose 15 points represents her season high, went 5-for-9 from beyond the three-point arc. James, meanwhile, notched her second double-double in the past three games as well as the 14th of her career.



Defense, however, was the key to Binghamton's win. After holding Bryant to 47 points on Thursday, the Bearcats limited the Highlanders to just 23.7 percent shooting from the field (14-of-59). They also recorded 12 steals and scored 24 of their points off of turnovers.



"I'm really proud of our defensive effort today," head coach Linda Cimino said. "Holding a team to under 40 points at this level is not an easy task. I also thought we moved the ball really well on offense. We were able to get that extra pass and that helped to propel our offense."



Nursing a 17-13 lead after the first period, Binghamton held NJIT to just nine points in the second period and three points in the third period. Offensively, the Bearcats scored 40 points during that stretch to take a 57-25 lead. The Bearcats were able to sub in their bench for most of the fourth period.



Senior guard Imani Watkins added 10 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. She now has 1,658 career points and moves into 26th place all time in America East history. She entered the game tied with Alison Dixon of Boston University (1997-01) with 1,648 career points. Watkins remains in third place all time in Binghamton program history.



James now has 208 career blocks, which continues to rank third all-time in Binghamton program history and fourth the America East. In second place in the Binghamton record books – and third in the America East – is Laura Franceski (2005-09) with 218 career rejections.



Sina, meanwhile, moves into sixth place all time in program history with 180 career three-point field goals. Against NJIT, she surpassed Cathy Mackin (1994-98) who hit 179 career treys.



Sophomore guard Kai Moon finished with seven points and tied Watkins for the game-high with five assists. Off the bench, sophomore guard Karlee Krchnavi grabbed eight rebounds.



NJIT was led in scoring by Ellyn Stoll, who finished with 11 points.



Binghamton is off until Dec. 18, when it travels to Cornell for a 7 p.m. game.

