Local Illustrator Creates Book to Help Boy Battling Cancer

Binghamton Illustrator, Russ Richardson has written and designed a book to help a Chenango Bridge boy who's battling cancer.

"What if I create a book about Super Cooper and we offered it for sale on Amazon," said Richardson.

Richardson created, "Super Cooper Saves the Day," based on 4-year-old Cooper Busch who has been battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia since November 2016. Cooper is described as "full of life and energy," according to his parents Tara and Steve and they say he lives up to his "Super Cooper" nickname every day.

"I was asked by Room to Heal to make a poster for Cooper for his new bedroom and when I got the request and heard about his story I thought we could do a book instead as a fundraising tool," said Richardson.

The book, which is available on Amazon has already netted over $700.

"It's really taken off and we've been really overwhelmed by the success of it," said Richardson.

On Sunday, he was at Shop 607 at the Oakdale mall for a special book sale and author signing.

Cooper continues to receive treatment including blood transfusions and chemotherapy at Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse.