EPAC Wraps Up Performance of The Nutcracker

The Endicott Performing Arts Center wrapped up its fourth and final performance of The Nutcracker on Sunday afternoon.

Members of community dance groups from the Greater Binghamton area teamed up with EPAC for the annual holiday tradition. The show was Directed by Patrick Foti (1st Act) and Danielle Meissner (2nd Act). Around 60 dancers were involved and choreographed by instructors at The Fuse dance studio, which is located in Binghamton.

The theater's next show will be The Rock Project, which will run from February 9-11.