Masked Robber Steals Purse in Vestal

Vestal Police are investigating a reported robbery on Imperial Woods Drive that took place on Saturday, December 9 around 3:00 p.m.

A female victim told officers that she was approached while in her garage by an unknown masked individual. After a brief struggle, the unknown subject ran from the scene with the woman's purse. The suspect was last seen running north on Airborne Avenue toward the Vestal Parkway.

Officials say the suspect is described as between 5-feet 7-inches to 5-feet 10-inches tall, wearing black pants, a blue coat, a black ski mask, and gloves.

Police say they do not believe this is a random act.

Anyone with information should contact the Detective Division at 754-2477.