Bearcats men strive for greatness, winning sixth straight

Senior forward Willie Rodriguez scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to pace Binghamton men's basketball (7-4) in a 77-64 road win over Loyola Saturday afternoon from Reitz Arena. With the win, BU extended the program's longest win streak in nine seasons and completed a 3-for-3 run against foes from the Patriot League.



The Bearcats shot 58 percent and won the battle on the glass, raising their record to 7-0 when outrebounding opponents.



Before Rodriguez took over in the second half, junior guard J.C. Show pumped in 15 points in the first half to help stake BU to a 36-21 cushion. He hit 6-of-9 in the first half and scored 10 of BU's last 12 points as the Bearcats closed the period with a commanding 24-9 run.



In the second half, the host Greyhounds (1-8) used a 9-0 run to trim their deficit to seven, 42-35, with 15:25 left. But Rodriguez drilled a three-pointer and junior guard Everson Davis added another to push the lead back up to 48-35, with 13:36 left. The ensuing 18-8 Bearcats run featured eight points from Rodriguez. Davis made four free throws in the final 0:57 to ice the win.



Junior center Thomas Bruce chipped in eight points, a game-high nine rebounds and three blocks. Junior point guard Timmy Rose added seven points and five assists.



Binghamton has a week off for final exams before playing at Sacred Heart on Dec. 17.