BAE Systems Has Immediate Positions to Fill

BAE Systems hosted a job fair on Saturday to try and fill multiple positions within the company.

"We're increasing our production so we need to bring on an additional workforce," said Sean Atkinson, BAE Systems Operations Program Manager

The company is looking to immediately fill open positions for production assemblers, manufacturing and quality engineers, manufacturing supervisors, aftermarket customer account representatives, production controllers, and material planners.

"We've had outstanding participation at today's job fair, which is very encouraging and we've found some very good candidates," said Atkinson.

There are also current open positions in contracts, engineering, facilities, and finance.

If you missed the job fair but are interested in applying for a job at BAE Systems, you can visit their website.