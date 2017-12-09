Parents Can Drop Kids at the Zoo to Get Holiday Shopping Done

Parents who need to get their holiday shopping done can drop their kids off at the Binghamton Zoo as part of the Holiday Drop and Shop event. The first day was on Saturday, December 9 but there will be another chance next Saturday, December 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

"The kids get to have some fun, meet some of the animals, play some games, make some crafts," said Ian Jensen, Binghamton Zoo Education Coordinator. "They get to have fun at the zoo while the parents go off and do their own thing."

The Zoo asks that all participating children dress appropriately for the weather, bring a water bottle, an extra pair of shoes, and a backpack to hold all of their belongings. Lunch is provided for the kids.

Visit the Zoo's website or call the Education Department at 724-5461 to register your child.