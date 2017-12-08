Men and women's Broome Hornets fall to Adirondack

For the second week, SUNY Broome Hornets men and women basketball teams have fallen to visiting opponents.

Friday, the SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves howled their way into the Hornets nest, leading by double digits against both Broome's men and women team at the end of the half.

The Lady T-wolves' Ashley Caba led her crew members with 26 points, helping Adirondack obtain a 81-49 victory.

As for the Hornet men, mustering an impressive 88 points was still not enough against Adirondack. Demani Smith (18 pts, 14 reb, 11 block) and Elijah Davis (21 pts, 11 reb) took control of the Timberwolves, aiding the team to amass 102 points and claim the victory.

Adirondack men's basketball improves to 4-7 for to 2017-2018 season, SUNY Broome falls to 3-8.

The Lady Hornets season continues to be a struggle, as their record falls to 1-11, but the visiting women Timberwolves reach 3-7 in the standings.