Preservation Association of the Southern Tier Hosts Holiday Party

The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST) held a members-only holiday party on Friday night in Binghamton.

"All of our members come to a different place every year and this year is this 1902 house on Matthews Street," said Roger Luther, PAST Executive Director.

The event also helped PAST promote its architectural heritage in Broome and Tioga Counties.

"We keep our eyes on buildings that are in danger if there are structural issues and we'll bring that to the attention of the public so that we can save our beautiful architectural heritage," said Luther.

Luther says PAST membership is at an all-time high and the highest it has been in several years. You can learn more about PAST and become a member on their website.