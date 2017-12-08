Annual Holiday Tradition Collects Gifts for Seniors

The annual Gifts for Goldens event collected hundreds of holiday presents for senior citizens in Broome County on Friday evening.

"There's a lot of senior citizens who will have a Merry Christmas who wouldn't have one without the program," said Tom Barney, iHeart Radio Binghamton Market President. "You'd be surprised what they ask for - very simple things - usually it's blankets or a shirt or a sweater - very simple things."

The names and ages of individuals who may not receive a gift on their own this holiday season were put on a Christmas tree in the middle of the Oakdale Mall. People could pull the ornament from the tree, buy the gift, and donate it back to those in need this holiday season.

"Next week, people from the Senior Programs will wrap everything and then we deliver them to the nursing homes in time for Christmas," said Barney.

This is the 5th year of the program here in Broome County and in total 287 people will receive a special holiday gift this year.