Broome Legislators Review Drug Treatment Facility Proposal

Broome County legislators have been reviewing a plan to open a drug treatment facility at Broome Developmental Center as they get set to formally discuss the proposal at a December 27 meeting.

Legislative Chairman Dan Reynolds said he decided to take up the matter before the end of the year after receiving project details two days ago from Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. The size of the facility will be one issue Reynolds and other lawmakers expect to address.

Reynolds said the documents show the state is estimating the 50-unit center will treat 3,200 patients a year.

"That poses some questions people want to understand because this was proposed as a local facility, just having some outside people close by," said Reynolds. "But the numbers they are talking about...they are going to have to have people coming from all over the place just to make the numbers."

At a public hearing on Tuesday, supporters of the center appealed to the Republican-led legislature to approve a resolution authorizing Broome County to accept $2.75 in state funding before the end of the year.

On December 1, Reynolds announced the vote would be postponed, pointing to a lack of transparency from Garnar's office and members of the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).