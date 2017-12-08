Bronx Man Arrested in Delaware County for Selling Heroin

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old Bronx man on December 5 on a sealed indictment warrant for selling heroin in the Village of Stamford.

Shakeem D.Q. Enang a.k.a. "A" or "Alaska" faces four felony drug charges after a report made by a property owner in the Village of Hobart led Investigators to a residence where Enang was hiding in the bathroom.

Upon arrival, Police found the suspect trying to flush a quantity of heroin and cocaine down a toilet. He was immediately stopped and taken into custody.

Enang's Charges

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Investigators seized 80 wax bags of heroin, around two grams of cocaine, and $668 in cash.

"Here we have another example where tips from our citizens assisted us tracking down a fugitive drug dealer and removed him from our community," said Craig DuMond, Delaware County Sheriff. "I urge the community to continue to partner with us in making Delaware County a safer place to live, work and visit."

Enang was arraigned on in the Town of Delhi Court and is being held on these additional charges in the Delaware County Jail on $250,000 bail.

On December 6, the suspect was arraigned in Delaware County Court on the original sealed indictment warrant charging him with one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, which is a felony. This charge was the result of a narcotics investigation which alleges that he was selling heroin in Stamford. He was held in the Delaware County Jail without bail.