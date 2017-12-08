Ithaca Police Releases Video of Bank Robbery Suspect

Ithaca Police have released the video of a bank robbery suspect who is still on the loose.

The footage shows a man dressed in dark clothing entering the Tompkins County Trust Company on Tuesday, December 5 with a handgun. It then shows him walking up to the counter, demanding money from the teller, and then exiting the building.

According to Police, the bank teller complied with his demands, and the male then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The male was last seen fleeing to the south behind businesses located on Elmira Rd.

Officials say the suspect is described as a black male, five-feet-10-inches tall.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 272-3245.