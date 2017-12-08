Child Advocacy Center Expands Program

More help is here in Broome County for children who come from violent homes. The Child Advocacy Center is using a grant of around $75,000 from United Way to bring on two case workers to specifically help children who have witnessed violence and abuse in their home.

This is a new addition to the services already offered at the center. The center houses interview rooms for children to talk with investigators and other resources for the children and their non-abusive caregiver.

"A lot of times when there's abuse allegations, there's a lot of players involved in the case. Such as law enforcement, child protective services, the District Attorney's office, mental health providers, medical providers. So what it really does is bring all of those providers together to hopefully decrease the trauma that a child experiences when they're being interviewed," says Christine Battisti, the Director of Client Services.

The center is located at 377 Robinson Street and is run by the Crime Victims Assistance Center.