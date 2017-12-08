The Action Behind The Words: Elementary Students Apply School Pledge

What do the Olympics and an elementary school pledge have in common? It turns out, quite a bit. Students at Maine Memorial Elementary recite these words every day:

At Maine Memorial we... Treat others the way we want to be treated. Show kindness and respect. Tell the truth. Accept others for who they are. Do the best school work we can do, to make our school the best it can be.

During Spartan Way Olympics Day, students learned that these values are similar to the values expected by the Olympics.

"Combining the values of the Olympics with our school pledge really gives the kids a chance to not only have fun, but learn what that means in their daily lives," says school psychologist Emily Jordan.

"It helps our relationships with other humans," says Madison Morris, a student at Maine Memorial.

Good sportsmanship is an important way to approach a school day, a sport, and just life in general. 5th grader Madison Morris says she could practice good sportsmanship pretty much all day.

"You can apply it in like especially PE or music or art," says Morris.

The students learned to work as a team through exercises like a relay race and also got a visit from a Paralympian who spoke about overcoming obstacles and accepting others who have disabilities.