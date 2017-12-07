BU Women's basketball beats Bryant College

Senior guard Imani Watkins scored a game-high 19 points, leading Binghamton (5-4) to a 55-47 win over Bryant (1-8) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Thursday night at the Chace Athletic Center. The victory came against a team that despite its record, advanced to the NEC title game last year.



Watkins, who continues to lead the America East with 20.0 points per game, now has 1,648 career points. In the process, she moves into a tie for 26th place in America East history. She continues to remain in third place all time in Binghamton program history.



Also reaching double figures in scoring was sophomore guard Kai Moon, who had 10 points and a game-high four steals. In the paint, senior center Alyssa James blocked a game-high five shots and grabbed nine rebounds.



As a team, Binghamton surrendered its second-fewest points of the season. They also held a 12-3 advantage in steals and forced 19 turnovers.



"It was a well-played game tonight in terms of defense," head coach Linda Cimino said. "I thought both teams defended very well tonight and offense was hard to come by. I was very proud of our defensive effort."



The Bearcat offense broke through during a 13-0 run, putting them ahead 15-4 with 2:24 left in the first period. Binghamton made all four of its three-point field goal attempts during that stretch – including a pair of treys by Watkins.



Bryant got to within 23-17 with 3:39 left in the second period but Binghamton scored five of the next seven points to go up 28-19 at the half.



The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 30-26 with 6:44 left in the third period. From there, however, the Bearcats went on a 12-3 run to go up 42-29 with 2:18 remaining.



In the final period, Bryant pulled to within 53-45 on a three pointer by Stephanie Lesko with 2:49 left to go. Watkins, however, responded on the next possession with a layup, giving the Bearcats the breathing room they'd need down the stretch.



Junior forward Rebecca Carmody grabbed eight rebounds – all on the defensive end – to go along with five points, three assists and three steals.



Naomi Ashley led Bryant with 12 points.



Binghamton returns home to face NJIT on Sunday at 2 p.m.



