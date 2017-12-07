Lesko Financial: Giving to Charities

Bryanna: If your holiday thoughts turn to those in need, Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has some tips for giving to charities the smart way.

Greg: Donating to charities this season can make your own holiday brighter. It could also help get you a tax deduction if you follow a few guidelines.

First, make sure the charity is legitimate. Scammers surface in abundance around this time of the year, so be wary of charitable requests on social media and hastily-thrown-together-websites. There are online tools to help you verify that a charity is real. IRS.gov is one. Charity navigator.org researches the finances of organizations to determine how much of a donation actually does go to those in need.

Bryanna: Once you know a charity is for real, what else should you consider?

Greg: There are many ways to donate: you can give money, household items, food and vehicles. In some cases It’s possible to donate stocks held for longer than a year that have appreciated in value which could also provide capital gains tax relief. Those over 70 and a half with traditional retirement accounts can donate up to $100,000 directly to charities to avoid it being considered taxable income. Check with your tax advisor to learn more.

Bryanna: Any other safeguards?

Greg: Get a receipt for all donations. And, if you want to get a tax deduction for 2017, make your donation by the end of this month. It’s also important to guard your personal financial information. Donating with credit cards or a third-party system such as pay pal can help. Avoid sending cash or wiring money because that’s the way many scammers operate.