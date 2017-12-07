Second Grader Builds Free Little Library to Encourage Reading

Caleb Dancesia is a second grader at Port Dickinson Elementary, and he is making a big impact.

He is passionate about books and is trying to get everyone else to feel the same way he does about reading. He's so passionate that he built a little library in his front yard. Caleb was inspired by his Grand-mom who lives in Wisconsin and has a little library in her front yard.

Anybody who walks by the Dancesia’s can stop by, and pick out a book.

“We added doors to it, we added everything that looks like a house to make it a little free library," said Caleb.





Caleb used money from a lemonade stand to build the little library. The books are donated by his teachers and even his mom, they are stocked for readers of all ages.



“There are easy readers, chapter, then we have baby books and grown-up books," said Caleb. Visitors can donate… but Caleb said they don’t have too.

"If you take a book and you have an old one you are done with you can return it here," said Caleb.

Caleb said reading is really fun and he hopes more people come to check out his free library.

If you want to visit Caleb's library or find a little free library near you, you can visit the website to locate one.