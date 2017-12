Vestal Jimmy John's Closes After Failing to Pay Taxes

A Vestal Jimmy John's is now closed after failing to pay its taxes, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. A sign posted on the store's front door says the building has been seized and is "now in the possession" of New York State.

Any person who attempts to tamper or interfere with this property will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The store is located at 3951 Vestal Parkway East.

