United Way of Broome Reaches 33% of Fundraising Goal

United Way of Broome County Organizers say they have collected nearly 33% of its $2 million goal for the 2017 fundraising campaign. Despite the year ending this month, the organization's fundraising efforts will continue until June 30, 2018.

"While it's the end of the year and people are wrapping up 2017, we are in the middle of our campaign," said LoriAnne Welch, United Way of Broome County Interim Executive Director.

Welch says the organization is slightly behind where they were at this time last year but remains committed to seeing its work through.

"We can do it, we will do it because we have to do it for our community," said Welch. Last year's goal was $2,031,000 and United Way of Broome exceeded it by $20 thousand.

She says that the United Way of Broome needs more people in the community to become part of their fundraising efforts for the remainder of the campaign.

"By contributing to our campaign you are making a tangible difference for those programs and projects that happen every day in our community," said Welch.

The non-profit also hosted its annual Holiday Celebration at the Roberson Museum in Binghamton on Thursday night.

"We come together as a community to look back over the last year and what we've done together as partners in our community and also to look forward into 2018," said Welch.

KW Fitness, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, the Oakdale Mall, Olum's, and Wegmans donated over $7000 in combined prizes that were given way to the hundreds of people in attendance.

To learn more about the United Way of Broome and to get involved in its campaign, visit their website.