Sanmina Lays Off 50 Workers at Owego Facility

Circuit-board maker Sanmina laid off 50 workers at its Owego facility Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Leann Tinney, Director of Tioga County Economic Development, said Sanmina notified the agency of the layoffs effective immediately and of a plant shutdown on March 7, 2018.

One of Tioga County's largest employers, Sanmina employs 274 people and 50 temporary workers.



August 11, 2011, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tours the Sanmina plant in Owego

while promoting a plan to grow high-tech manufacturing jobs.

The global high-tech manufacturing and design corporation, which employs 45,000 people worldwide, reported lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings. Sanmina ended fiscal 2017 with earnings of $6.87 billion.

Tinney said Tioga County is reaching out to Sanmina workers to see if they need assistance. In the next few days, Tioga Employment Center will be holding a mini-job fair solely for Sanmina workers.

This is a developing story. We will have more details live at 6 p.m.