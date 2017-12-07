Binghamton Woman Pleads To Manslaughter For Killing Boyfriend

A 27-year-old Binghamton woman pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Thursday in the March stabbing death of her boyfriend.

On March 21, 2017, Binghamton police responded to 97 Broad Avenue, where they found 26-year-old Gerrard G. Davis. Two young children were home at the time. Davis was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. He died shortly thereafter.

That same day, police arrested Liz J. Ayala later that day for second-degree murder.

“Given the facts, circumstances and events leading up to the death of Mr. Davis, the manslaughter charge was the

most appropriate in this case. Additional information will be available after sentencing." — Steve Cornwell, Broome County District Attorney

Authorities said Ayala and Davis had a long history of domestic disputes. Ayala will be sentenced on March 1, 2018 and is expected to receive 10 years in prison, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.