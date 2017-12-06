Binghamton Devils score late to shoot down Laval Rockets

Jacob MacDonald scored in overtime as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Laval Rocket on the road Wednesday night inside Place Bell.

Laval took the lead after the Devils killed off a penalty 4:50 into the game on a scramble in front of the net. Jeremy Gregoire pushed the puck by the glove of goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Gregoire’s fifth of the season with assists credited to Kyle Baun and Eric Gelinas. The Rocket held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play while Binghamton held the shot advantage, 8-7.

John Quenneville helped set up Bracken Kearns’ fourth goal of the season in the second period. Inside the left wing circle, Quenneville spun around and played the puck to Kearns who wristed the puck by goaltender Charlie Lindgren to even the score, 1-1. Quenneville and Michael Kapla took the assists and Binghamton led in shots 26-12 through two periods.

After no scoring in the third period, MacDonald took a pass from Tim Kennedy and beat Lindgren with a snap shot and the Devils took the extra point. The goal was MacDonald’s tenth of the season with assists from Kennedy and Quenneville.

Blackwood stopped 24 of 25 for the victory while Lindgren denied 32 of 34 in the loss.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils Hockey