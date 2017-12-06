Southern Tier Homeless Population Increases By Double Digits

New numbers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) show the homeless population in the Binghamton area increased by 11.6 percent since 2016. The nation's homeless population also increased for the first time since 2010, due to an affordable housing crisis in some West Coast cities.

According to HUD's 2017 Point-In-Time survey, which covers Broome, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware, Cortland and Tioga counties, 308 people were homeless on a single night in January. That is up 31.6 since 2010. 246 were staying in shelters or another form of temporary housing and 62 people were unsheltered.

HUD says the Southern Tier region has shown success in some important groups. The number of veterans who are homeless is down 7.1 percent. Local agencies reported 13 in 2017.

In August, the City of Binghamton opened a 10-unit housing facility for homeless veterans.

The HUD data also shows a 78.3 decline in chronic homelessness since 2010. HUD estimates the number of homeless youth and children in the region to be 37. Officials say they are treating that number as a baseline as they work to reduce youth homelessness.