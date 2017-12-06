  • Home

Broome County Sheriff's: Warrant of the Week

BROOME COUNTY, NY -

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating this week's outstanding warrant. 

Andrew Mason Petrie is wanted for Burglary, in the second degree. 

If anyone has information on his location you can contact the Sheriff's Office at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

All tips remain confidential. 