Holiday Artisan Market Opens in Broome County

The first Holiday Artisan Market at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market kicked off on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's really exciting just to get people out and into the Christmas spirit and there's a lot of great things here for people to pick up some holiday gifts," said Kristen Lotsman, 4275 Handmade Owner.

The three-day event features local artists, homemade and handcrafted goods, and fun holiday activities. It also provides a way for small businesses to promote their work to the community.

"It's a really good way to get some exposure and get people that wouldn't normally see your stuff to see it and maybe get an interest in your business," said Lotsman.

Kathy Hayne and her sister Bette Kelly co-own Mad Batter, which sells homemade and locally sourced baked goods in the area. They are also taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase their baking skills this week.

"It definitely gives us a boost and it gives us a chance to show off our banner and our name and it's exciting," said Hayne.

The market will be open for shoppers from Wednesday, December 5 through Friday, December 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.